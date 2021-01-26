Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) Trading Down 1.4%

Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €57.30 ($67.41) and last traded at €57.90 ($68.12). 54,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €58.70 ($69.06).

Several research firms recently commented on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.49.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

