BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.15

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $4.90. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 293,210 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.57. The firm has a market cap of C$374.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) (TSE:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.