Benchmark Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $261,281.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00004850 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $261,281.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 277% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00052033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00128314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00072101 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00284759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037029 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 12,817,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,980,284 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

