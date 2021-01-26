Benchmark Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $62.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

