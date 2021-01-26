Benin Management CORP Sells 15,457 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

