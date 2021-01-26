Benin Management CORP Sells 1,830 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 4.4% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.27. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $391.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.