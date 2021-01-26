Beowulf Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,874.00 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Beowulf token can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Beowulf has a total market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $50,874.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00051781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00130045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00278661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00068364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00036378 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

