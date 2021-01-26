Berenberg Bank Lowers Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$53.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.70.

Shares of EDV stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$26.28. 446,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,700. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -46.54.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.310071 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,778,060.

About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

