Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of BLI traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock valued at $157,551,312 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

