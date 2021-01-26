Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price was down 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.93 and last traded at $73.22. Approximately 1,871,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,113,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth $27,819,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

