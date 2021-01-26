Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $351,800.00

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $351,800.00 and last traded at $349,200.00, with a volume of 220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $351,900.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $544.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346,339.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334,648.09.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3,453.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $63.02 billion for the quarter.

About Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

