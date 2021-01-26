Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.10.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.