bet-at-home.com AG (ACX.F) (ETR:ACX) PT Set at €47.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

bet-at-home.com AG (ACX.F) (ETR:ACX) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ETR ACX opened at €35.20 ($41.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The company has a market cap of $247.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. bet-at-home.com AG has a 12 month low of €17.73 ($20.86) and a 12 month high of €62.25 ($73.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.81.

About bet-at-home.com AG (ACX.F)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers casino sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

