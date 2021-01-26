Bezant 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,814.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $8,814.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.38 or 0.00863218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.37 or 0.04389118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

