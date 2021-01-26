Bezop (BEZ) Price Hits $0.0043

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Bezop has a total market cap of $238,176.64 and approximately $446.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bezop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.97 or 0.00839656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.85 or 0.04322735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Bezop (CRYPTO:BEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezop’s official website is bezop.com . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

