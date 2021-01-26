BH Global Limited (BHGU.L) (LON:BHGU) Shares Down 2.7%

BH Global Limited (BHGU.L) (LON:BHGU)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.15 ($0.26). Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.70 ($0.27).

The company has a market capitalization of £528,780.33 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.57.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BH Global Limited (BHGU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Global Limited (BHGU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.