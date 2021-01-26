Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Sells $15,400.00 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 1,100 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $15,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 788,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $304.96 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

