Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Sells $15,400.00 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 1,100 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $15,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 788,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $304.96 million during the quarter.
Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.
