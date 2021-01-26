Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $54.27. 1,259,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,788,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 222,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

