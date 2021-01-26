Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $95.80

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.80 and traded as high as $116.72. Biglari shares last traded at $113.89, with a volume of 5,907 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Biglari alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 15,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.46 per share, with a total value of $1,515,193.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 53,729 shares of company stock worth $6,181,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth $334,000.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.