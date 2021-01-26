BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Downgraded by SEB Equities

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. 950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Division Paper, Division Board, and Division Solutions. The Division Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper for manufacturing, medical equipment, and consumer segments.

