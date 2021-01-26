Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) (LON:BILN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $300.62

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) (LON:BILN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $300.62 and traded as low as $300.00. Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) shares last traded at $310.00, with a volume of 8,472 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 303.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 300.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £40.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.88.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

