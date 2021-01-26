Binance Coin Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $41.37 or 0.00127958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $6.39 billion and $541.30 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00277618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038175 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,244.44 or 0.93550037 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

