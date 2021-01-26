Bio-Techne (TECH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $352.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.03. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $361.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.45.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

