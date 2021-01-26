BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,266,371.28 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 29,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,266,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Walter Villiger sold 22,152 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $954,308.16.

On Monday, January 11th, Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,219,200.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $806,047.92.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $1,293,200.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,070,452.64.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

BLFS stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. The company had a trading volume of 278,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,724. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.23, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $5,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.