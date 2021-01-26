Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00). Approximately 1,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220 ($2.87).

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.19. The firm has a market cap of £8.54 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09.

About Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in China, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, India, South Africa, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

