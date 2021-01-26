Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its price target upped by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $1.25 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNGO. Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of BNGO traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 76,759,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,671,750. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

