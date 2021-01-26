BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Trading Up 6.2%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 1,885,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,947,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

