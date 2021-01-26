Bitball Treasure 1-Day Volume Hits $575,596.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for about $106.36 or 0.00332033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $47.86 million and $575,596.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00084882 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001001 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016660 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00040627 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000228 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

