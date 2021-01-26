BitCapitalVendor Market Capitalization Reaches $1.59 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $157,074.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00070014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.71 or 0.00780525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.44 or 0.04191748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017591 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

