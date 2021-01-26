BitCoen (BEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $721.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $82,386.18 and approximately $721.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00447202 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,037.42 or 0.97993173 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.