Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0642 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $358.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 30.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000055 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

