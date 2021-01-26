Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Market Cap Reaches $273.00 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.70 or 0.00045318 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $273.00 million and $2.96 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,434.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.81 or 0.01315919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.00534487 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002380 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

