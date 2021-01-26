Bitcoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.58 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and $5.58 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $423.15 or 0.01319773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,062.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.42 or 0.00540875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00044281 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002413 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,638,212 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

