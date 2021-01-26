Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $120.98 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $120.98 million and $3.08 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00026363 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Token Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.