Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 16.7% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $186.65 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $10.66 or 0.00033045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00268293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00103047 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.