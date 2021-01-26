Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Market Cap Hits $2.58 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

