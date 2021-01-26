Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.23 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for about $173.16 or 0.00543595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.23 billion and approximately $734.89 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,855.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.01307248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002437 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,636,077 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.