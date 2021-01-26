BitCore Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,564.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $2,564.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,434.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.43 or 0.04206748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00412599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.81 or 0.01315919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.36 or 0.00534487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00422685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00267439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022796 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,520,101 coins and its circulating supply is 18,019,142 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

