Bitgear (GEAR) Market Cap Hits $776,718.90

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Bitgear token can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $776,718.90 and approximately $5,213.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitgear alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00051165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00130273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00282839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00036621 BTC.

Bitgear Token Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,318,647 tokens. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear

Bitgear Token Trading

Bitgear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.