Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Cap Reaches $72,750.23

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $72,750.23 and $89.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00416287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

