BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 58.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $20.83.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 689,457 shares of company stock worth $4,285,061. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,330,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

