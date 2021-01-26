BlackCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.68 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $364,501.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010478 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,447,686 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

