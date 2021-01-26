Blackmoon Market Cap Hits $3.42 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Blackmoon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Blackmoon has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $653.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.90 or 0.00824104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.88 or 0.04379887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017510 BTC.

About Blackmoon

Blackmoon (BMC) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmoon.net

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

