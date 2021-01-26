BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) (LON:BRIG) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 179.50 ($2.35). 2,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 17,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 175.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.88.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (BRIG.L) Company Profile (LON:BRIG)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

