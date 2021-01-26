BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II (NYSE:MUH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.11

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and traded as high as $15.51. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 56,886 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 4.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 62,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

