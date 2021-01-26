BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II (NYSE:MUH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.11

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and traded as high as $15.51. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 56,886 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:MUH)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
