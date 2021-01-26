BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.80

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 50081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

