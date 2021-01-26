BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.80

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 50081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.