BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.80

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 50081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MQY)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
