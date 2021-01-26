BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.80

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 50081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,433,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

