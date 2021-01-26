Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) (LON:BLTG) Shares Up 2.6%

Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) (LON:BLTG)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 236 ($3.08). 52,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 57,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

BLTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) price objective on shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) price target on shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (BLTG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £178.37 million and a P/E ratio of 147.50.

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

