BLAST Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $45,228.57 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007880 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,273,615 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

