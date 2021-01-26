BLAST Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. BLAST has a total market cap of $45,578.92 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007775 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 121.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 89.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,275,415 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

